Edward Snowden Slams 'Netanyahu Regime' For Alleged Air Strikes On Iran's Embassy: 'Violating Both The Geneva Conventions And The Vienna Convention'

Edward Snowden criticized the Israeli government for its alleged violations of international conventions amidst escalating Middle East tensions.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Snowden took to X, formerly Twitter, to express his views on the current situation in the Middle East. He accused the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “pulling off the rare feat of violating both the Geneva Conventions and the Vienna Convention—at the same time.”

His tweet comes in the wake of an alleged Israeli airstrike on Damascus, which reportedly resulted in the death of a top commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Why It Matters: The alleged airstrike has fueled concerns over a wider Middle-East conflict. The attack reportedly targeted a consulate building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, a move that could potentially escalate tensions between Israel and Iran. Benzinga reported that the incident has already led to oil prices reaching a six-month high.

The Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties (VCLT) governs international agreements between sovereign states, providing detailed protocols for drafting, interpreting, and amending treaties. Referred to as the “treaty on treaties,” it outlines procedures dictating the creation, modification, or cessation of rights and obligations among countries under international law.

The Geneva Conventions, comprising four treaties and three additional protocols, set global standards for humanitarian treatment during conflicts.

