Donald Trump Challenges Joe Biden To Take Cognitive Test, Fumbles Own Doctor's Name In Process

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump, who is currently running for the presidency again, recently proposed a cognitive test for President Joe Biden. However, Trump ended up misnaming his own doctor in the process.

What Happened: Trump, during a campaign event in Detroit on Saturday, questioned Biden’s mental acuity and suggested that the latter should take a cognitive test. In a twist of irony, Trump misnamed his own doctor, referring to Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as the White House physician during part of Trump’s presidency, as “Ronny Johnson,” reported the Associated Press.

“He doesn't even know what the word ‘inflation' means. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did,” Trump, who took a cognitive test in 2018 at his own behest, said of Biden.

"Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor, and he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much indeed immediately," the former president further said.

Trump’s slip of the tongue was promptly picked up by online critics and the Biden campaign, which has consistently defended the Democratic president against criticism about his verbal missteps.

Also Read: Donald Trump Had Several Discussions About ‘Executing’ People, Says Ex-Trump Official: ‘How Do You Rationalize That Is A Person Fit … To Be President Of The United States?’

Why It Matters: Trump’s latest challenge comes on the heels of his previous demand for Biden to undergo a drug test ahead of their debates scheduled for June and September. Trump claimed that Biden was under the influence of drugs during the latter’s State of the Union address in March.

Trump, who celebrated his 78th birthday on Friday, has made questioning whether the 81-year-old Biden is fit for a second term a focal point of his campaign.

Now Read: Following Trump's Guilty Verdict, Legal Experts Say He Could Face This Punishment Instead Of Prison Time

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock