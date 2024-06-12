Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Warns Not To Get Swept Up With WWDC AI Demos: 'Try It Yourself, See How It Works For You'

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL co-founder, Steve Wozniak, has shared his thoughts on the newly announced AI-powered features by the tech giant, urging users to look beyond the impressive demos.

What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg on Tuesday, Wozniak expressed a mix of excitement and cautious optimism about the new AI features, dubbed “Apple Intelligence.” He highlighted the importance of real-world usage as the ultimate benchmark for these features.

“The trouble is, a demo always looks good and I believe in ‘try it yourself, see how it works for you,’ and then give a real opinion of it. But some major, major steps were demonstrated today,” he stated.

When asked if he was impressed with the announcement, the Apple co-founder said he is always impressed with the demos, but still firmly believes in trying the features first to see whether they meet his expectations.

When discussing Siri, Wozniak acknowledged its mixed track record but appeared optimistic about the improvements made with the aid of Apple Intelligence. He recalled the time when Siri was advertised as a “Knowledge Navigator,” and said all the statements made then were demonstrated during WWDC.

Why It Matters: Apple Intelligence, still in its beta stage, will be available on all M1-powered and later Macs, as well as the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. During the WWDC, the tech giant introduced several quality-of-life improvements in its iOS 18 update, including customization options and smarter email organization.

Apple also announced a partnership with Sam Altman-led OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its operating systems. Altman also gave a statement regarding this development on social media and said, “Very happy to be partnering with Apple to integrate ChatGPT into their devices later this year!”

However, Apple’s decision did not sit well with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who founded OpenAI in 2015 and left the startup in 2018 over some differences. Musk has warned that if Apple went through with the deal and integrated ChaGPT into its OS systems, he would ban Apple devices from his companies.

