Apple Intelligence To Be Limited To iPhone, iPad and Macs And Won't Make Its Way To Watch, TV And Vision Pro

On Monday, Apple Inc. AAPL announced its new artificial intelligence initiative, Apple Intelligence, at the WWDC 2024. However, this new AI push won’t be available on all of its platforms at launch.

What Happened: During the WWDC Keynote, Apple unveiled the workings of Apple Intelligence on iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. Apple Intelligence will be available in beta on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPad and Mac models equipped with the M1 chip or later.

However, the company did not mention any plans to extend this feature to tvOS, watchOS, and visionOS. This indicates that Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Vision Pro users will not benefit from this AI feature at launch. This development was first reported by AppleInsider.

Despite the Apple Vision Pro hardware being equipped with the M2 chip, which is compatible with Apple Intelligence on Mac, the company has decided not to include the AI feature for visionOS users at this time.

While Apple Intelligence will not be available on these three platforms this fall, it does not rule out the possibility of its future inclusion. Apple may consider extending the AI feature to these platforms in later generations, once it has perfected the user experience on its main platforms.

Why It Matters: Apple also announced the first major update to visionOS at the WWDC 2024, bringing usability improvements to Apple Vision Pro users.

The tech giant also announced the expansion of its Vision Pro headset beyond the U.S. market. Starting June 28, the $3,499 mixed-reality device will be available for purchase in eight additional countries: China, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K.

During the keynote, Apple also announced its partnership with Microsoft Corporation-backed OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 Sequoia, as part of its broader AI strategy. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman later took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Very happy to be partnering with Apple to integrate ChatGPT into their devices later this year!”

Price Action: Apple’s shares dipped nearly 2% following the WWDC 2024 announcement. During the after-hours session, the shares were down by 0.41% and closed at $192.33, according to Benzinga Pro.

