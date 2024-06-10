Trump Questions Taylor Swift's Liberal Beliefs: 'Is It Not An Act?'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent revelation from an upcoming book, former President Donald Trump has publicly questioned the authenticity of the “unusually beautiful” pop star Taylor Swift’s liberal political beliefs.

What Happened: Trump expressed his skepticism about Swift’s political stance in an excerpt from the forthcoming book, “Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass,” authored by Variety’s co-Editor-in-Chief Ramin Setoodeh, reported The Hill.

The former president said he had heard Swift is “very talented.” He reportedly said, "I think she's very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!"

While Trump acknowledged Swift’s beauty and talent, he expressed doubts about her liberal leanings, questioning if they were genuine or merely a facade. “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal,” Trump was quoted as saying.

Swift, who transitioned from country to pop music years ago, has been politically vocal in recent years. She broke her career-long silence on politics in 2018, endorsing two Democrats in a Tennessee House and Senate race. Swift also endorsed Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Despite Swift’s political activism and success on the charts, Trump admitted to not being familiar with her music. A representative for Swift did not respond to requests for comment on Trump’s remarks.

Why It Matters: Swift’s political activism has been a topic of discussion in the past. According to a Benzinga report, Swift faced criticism and conspiracy theories from Trump’s supporters ahead of the Super Bowl. Trump himself has previously downplayed the likelihood of Swift endorsing President Joe Biden, despite circulating rumors of the Biden campaign seeking her support.

Trump’s recent remarks come amid speculation about whether Swift will endorse President Biden in the 2024 presidential race, as reported by Benzinga. A Morning Consult survey showed that many of Swift’s fans might not vote in the 2024 presidential election, suggesting that an advocacy campaign from the singer could be important for the general election and potentially boost Biden’s chances.

