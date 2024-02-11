Trump On Taylor Swift's 2024 Move: 'There's No Way She Could Endorse Crooked Joe Biden'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has downplayed the likelihood of pop star Taylor Swift endorsing President Joe Biden, despite circulating rumors of the Biden campaign seeking her support.

What Happened: Trump expressed doubt over Swift endorsing Biden. He pointed to his own contributions to the music industry, such as the Music Modernization Act, as reasons why Swift would not back Biden, reported The Hill on Sunday.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor, and never will,” said Trump in a Truth Social post, according to the report.

“There's no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

Trump’s comments were in response to a New York Times report suggesting that Biden’s aides are attempting to secure Swift’s endorsement for the upcoming general election. The report suggested that the campaign had received numerous suggestions to involve Swift, including inviting Biden to a stop on Swift’s “Eras Tour.”

Trump’s remarks also coincided with the Super Bowl LVII, where Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was set to play against the San Francisco 49ers. This timing has sparked conspiracy theories in conservative media about the league favoring Swift and Kelce’s team to support Biden’s reelection bid.

Swift has not commented on endorsing Biden in 2024, but she did express her support for him in the 2020 election. Her endorsement could potentially boost Biden’s campaign, as her previous political posts have led to significant voter registrations.

Why It Matters: Swift has been a target of deepfake videos falsely portraying her as a Trump supporter and a denier of the 2020 election results, as reported by Benzinga.

This comes after Swift faced a surge in criticism and conspiracy theories from Trump's allies ahead of the Super Bowl, as reported by Benzinga.

The Super Bowl itself, according to Benzinga, was expected to steer clear of political messaging, focusing more on lighthearted and celebrity-packed content.

Image Via Shutterstock

