Donald Trump Wants Taylor Swift's Endorsement And Says He 'Likes Her Boyfriend' Travis Kelce —- 'Even Though He's A Liberal And Probably Can't Stand Me'

Former President Donald Trump recently made headlines with a post on Truth Social addressing Taylor Swift, the Grammy Award-winning artist known not just for her musical talent but also for her political activism.

Trump’s message comes amid speculation about whether Swift will endorse President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, a move that wouldn’t surprise many given her vocal support for Biden in 2020 and her explicit intention to oppose Trump’s policies during his presidency.

In his post, Trump highlighted his role in the Music Modernization Act, legislation he signed that aimed to update copyright and streaming rights laws for the digital age — a move seen as beneficial for artists including Swift.

"I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists," he posted. "Joe Biden didn't do anything for Taylor and never will. There's no way she could endorse crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt president in the history of our country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money."

Adding a personal touch to his appeal, Trump mentioned Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs player linked romantically with Swift, saying, "Besides that, I like her boyfriend, Travis, even though he may be a liberal, and probably can't stand me!" This mention not only acknowledges Kelce’s potential political leanings but also subtly nods to the interconnected worlds of entertainment, sports and politics.

Swift’s political stance, particularly her criticism of Trump and her endorsement of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the previous election, makes Trump’s outreach notable, if not somewhat surprising. In a 2019 Vanity Fair article, Swift was clear about her disappointment in Trump’s administration, promising to “do everything” in her power to prevent his reelection and critiquing Republican figures aligned with his policies.

Trump’s attempt to sway Swift, leveraging his legislative achievements and making a personal appeal through her relationship with Kelce, underscores the complex dynamics at play as the 2024 presidential race begins to heat up. Swift’s influence, both as a global superstar and as a politically engaged figure, makes her endorsement a coveted asset in the political arena.

As the Biden campaign reportedly seeks to secure Swift’s support once again, Trump’s post reflects the ongoing battle for the hearts and minds of voters, where celebrity endorsements can amplify political messages and potentially sway public opinion. With Swift’s history of mobilizing voters and her clear stance against Trump’s “reign of terror,” the former president’s outreach, while eye-catching, may be a long shot in the complex chess game of political endorsements.

