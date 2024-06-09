Ex-Colleagues Of Judge In Donald Trump's Hush-Money Case Say Former President Will Most Likely Face This Sentence

Loading... Loading...

Former New York City judges who were once colleagues of Judge Juan Merchan have weighed in on potential sentencing outcomes for former President Donald Trump, who was recently convicted in the New York hush-money case that Merchan oversaw, with varied predictions on jail time and probation.

What Happened: Speaking to Business Insider, the four ex-NYC judges shared their insights on Trump’s sentencing. Trump is scheduled for sentencing on July 11 for 34 counts of falsifying business records.

The judges, reportedly known to be tougher than Merchan, believe a prison sentence is unlikely.

“He’s certainly not going to give him state time,” said Michael Obus, Merchan’s former supervising judge.

Barry Kamins, another former judge, agreed, stating, “The prosecution has gotten its pound of flesh just by getting its conviction.”

Charles Solomon, also a former judge, added, “You don’t want to give him such a draconian sentence that he becomes a martyr.”

Three of the four judges predicted no jail time for Trump, while the fourth, Obus, said he sees a slight possibility. They suggested probation or community service as more likely outcomes.

“Judge Merchan may choose probation — which is the most serious non-jail punishment,” Kamins noted.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case against Trump, has not disclosed the sentence he will request.

According to Business Insider, Trump’s history of civil fraud and sex-abuse judgments could influence the sentencing. However, his appeals could delay any incarceratory sentence for years.

“No one is going to incarcerate a former president of the United States until his appeals are exhausted,” defense lawyer Ron Kuby told the outlet.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, Trump expressed his feelings about the prospect of jail time.

“I’m OK with it. I'm not sure the public would stand for it. I think it would be tough for the public to take. At a certain point, there's a breaking point,” he said.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted as a felon. The charges were related to reimbursements made to his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, for payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

In a related development on Friday, Merchan disclosed that a Facebook user claimed to have insider information about the trial's outcome.

This revelation was made in a letter addressed to Trump's attorney Todd Blanche and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Such claims add another layer of intrigue and potential influence on the sentencing process.

