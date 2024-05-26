Trump Vs. Biden: Young Voters Are Leaning Toward One Candidate More Than Other, Citing Concerns Over Israel-Hamas War And More

Loading... Loading...

Young voters are increasingly moving away from President Joe Biden and favoring former President Donald Trump due to economic issues and concerns over Israel.

What Happened: A recent New York Times-Sienna survey highlighted that 46% of voters aged 18-29 prefer Trump, while 43% support Biden.

This shift is attributed to inflation, a weak job market and Biden's stance on Israel.

A recent CNN poll showed Biden trailing Trump by 11 points among voters aged 18-34. This is a significant change from 2020 when Biden won young voters by 24 points.

Business development analyst Annie Rogers, who voted for Biden in 2020, for instance, now supports Trump due to job market challenges.

"For young people, it’s really the job market. For most graduates coming out of school this year, it’s impossible to find jobs,” Rogers told the New York Post.

"The first job I was supposed to have out of college was rescinded because the economy and market in the U.S. has been very difficult on a lot of industries," Rogers added.

During Biden's presidency, inflation reached nearly 10% monthly. Although it has decreased, high prices for essentials like gas and food persist. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned in February that high prices could continue.

Biden's stance on Israel's conflict with Hamas has also alienated young voters. In Michigan, over 100,000 voters, many from the University of Michigan, declared themselves "uncommitted" instead of voting for Biden.

Cameron Kasky, a Parkland High School shooting survivor, told the outlet, "He is losing young voters because of Palestine 100%." Despite his reluctance, Kasky plans to vote for Biden in 2024.

Why It Matters: The shift in young voter support from Biden to Trump is significant given the tight race between the two candidates.

A recent poll shows both candidates in a dead heat, with Trump leading on economic issues. However, another poll indicated a narrow lead for Trump.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

