'Jack In To J**k Off:' Elon Musk Jokes About Starlink Getting Isolated Amazon Tribe Hooked On Porn And Social Media — But It's Not All Bad

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk does not seem too concerned about his company’s satellite internet service Starlink reportedly causing divisions within a remote tribe in the Amazon, despite its numerous benefits.

What Happened: According to a report by the New York Times, Starlink’s internet service was introduced in September last year to the Marubo, one of the most isolated tribes in the Brazilian Amazon. The story, covered by the New York Post, was flagged by a user on X with the sarcastic caption: “Elon!!! Look what you've done now!!! They won't stop jacking off!”

Musk responded, “Jack in to jack off”.

The 20 Starlink satellite dishes, costing $15,000, were donated to the Marubo not by Musk but by Allyson Reneau, an American woman who describes herself as “an international space consultant, successful business owner, coach of Olympic hopefuls in gymnastics, and the mother of 11 biological children.”

Cons and Pros: The Post’s story, based on the Times report, focused on how Starlink has created rifts among the Marubo, a tribe of around 2,000 people, with elders concerned that “young people have gotten lazy because of the internet, they're learning the ways of the white people."

Additionally, some have complained about the negative impacts, such as endless scrolling and gossip on social media, teenage girls chatting with strangers, violent first-person shooter games, and explicit pornographic videos that allegedly make some young men sexually aggressive.

One of the tribal leaders, Enoque Marubo, who initiated the connection to the outside world by bringing Starlink to his village, acknowledged its drawbacks but also highlighted its benefits. The internet service, powered by solar panels, has enabled quick communication during medical emergencies (such as potentially deadly snakebites), sharing educational resources with other tribes, and connecting with friends and family who live elsewhere.

Who Decides? Reneau, the Starlink donor, commented on LinkedIn that the Times’ story “has overemphasized the negatives of the internet for Amazonian tribes.” She underlined the positive impacts, such as saving lives, improving healthcare, and enhancing education, which has transformed these communities for the better.

In a comment on her post, Marubo agreed with Reneau, stating, “We want our autonomy. Why can’t we decide? Non-indigenous people don’t have to decide for us. We deserve the chance to tell our own story and to make our own decisions.”

Why It Matters: Musk’s Starlink currently has 3 million users across 99 countries, and Zimbabwe recently approved its launch.

The satellite internet service, highly sought after on the black market, has been hailed as a game-changer by many. In 2022, SpaceX dispatched thousands of Starlink kits to Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.

Musk has also traveled to places like Indonesia and Fiji to personally launch Starlink Internet, which provides low-latency and high-speed connectivity comparable to quick broadband connections in the most remote regions. It is projected to generate over $6 billion in revenue this year.

