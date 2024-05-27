Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Nod To Roll Out In 100th Country — An African Nation With Only 35% Internet Penetration

Loading... Loading...

Zimbabwe’s telecom regulator has reportedly permitted Elon Musk‘s Starlink to operate in the country.

What Happened: The approval is expected to facilitate the rollout of high-speed, low-cost, low-Earth-orbit (LEO) internet infrastructure across Zimbabwe, especially in rural areas, President Emmerson Mnangagwa stated, according to Reuters.

Starlink will reportedly collaborate with its exclusive local partner, IMC Communications, to provide the services.

See Also: Best Telecommunication Stocks Right Now

Status Quo: A 2021 World Bank report highlighted that only 34.8% of Zimbabwe’s population had internet access, with services currently dominated by three major mobile network operators.

The approval also comes amid a government crackdown on unregistered users smuggling Starlink kits from neighboring countries like Zambia.

Starlink is already available in several African countries, including Nigeria, Mozambique, Zambia, Kenya, and Malawi.

Last month, Cameroon ordered the seizure of Starlink equipment at its ports due to the provider’s lack of a license, as per Reuters.

Why It Matters: The approval of Starlink in Zimbabwe is a significant development as Starlink rapidly expands across the globe, with parent SpaceX relentlessly launching the satellites with an ambitious goal in mind.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Starlink is projected to generate $6.6 billion in revenue this year as users flock to its satellite internet service.

Just days ago, Starlink reached a milestone of 3 million users across 99 countries. This rapid growth highlights the increasing reliance on satellite internet, especially in regions with limited terrestrial infrastructure.

Read Next: ‘Barbie’ And ‘Oppenheimer’ Would’ve Hit ‘Just As Big’ On Netflix, Says Ted Sarandos But Social Media Users Call Him ‘Delusional’

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ramakrishnan M