Tesla CEO Elon Musk Gets Praise For Launching Starlink Services In World's Largest Archipelagic Nation Indonesia: 'Changing The World One Day At A Time'

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been lauded for launching Starlink’s satellite internet service in Indonesia, a move aimed at enhancing connectivity in the country’s remote areas.

What Happened: On Sunday, Musk along with Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, introduced the Starlink service for the nation’s health sector. With its vast population exceeding 270 million spread across three time zones, Indonesia stands to benefit significantly.

The tech mogul shared a video of him speaking with the press at the launch on X, formerly Twitter, and said, “Bringing connectivity to remote communities radically improves access to education and economic opportunities.”

On social media, several users praised Musk for his efforts. One person said, “It's amazing to me how the Left can despise Elon so much when pretty much everything he's doing is what they claim to want. Electric cars to save the environment. Internet connectivity to the underprivileged. Do they hate free speech SO MUCH that it outweighs all the good?”

Another user stated, “This is how you expand human consciousness. Everybody deserves a fair chance.”

A third individual simply said, “Changing the world one day at a time. Thanks!”

Why It Matters: Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic nation with over 735,000 square miles of territory. The country is made up of more than 17,000 islands. Its five main islands are Sumatra, Java, Sulawesi, parts of Borneo, and New Guinea.

Musk’s visit to Indonesia was his first. The billionaire arrived on the Indonesian resort island of Bali by private jet before attending the launch ceremony at a community health center in the provincial capital, Denpasar. He was dressed in a green batik shirt.

The service was launched at three Indonesian health centers, including two in Bali and one on the remote island of Aru in Maluku, reported Reuters. Starlink’s high internet speeds enable real-time data input to better address health challenges such as stunting and malnutrition.

Indonesia has been trying to attract Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla Inc., to build manufacturing plants related to electric vehicles, as the government aims to develop its EV sector using the country’s rich nickel resources.

When asked about this, Musk said, “We are focusing this event on Starlink and the benefits that connectivity brings to remote islands.” Indonesia marks the third Southeast Asian country where Starlink will be operational. Last year, Malaysia granted the firm a license to offer internet services, while in 2022, a Philippine-based company struck a deal with SpaceX.

On Monday, Musk is slated to meet with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, during which he will also speak at the World Water Forum being held on the island.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.