SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Boasts Starlink's Seamless Connectivity From 'Tarmac To High Altitude'

SpaceX‘s satellite internet service Starlink provides the same responsiveness on all parts of an air journey, from take off until the flight touches high altitude, company CEO Elon Musk said on Monday.

What Happened: “Starlink works from the tarmac to high altitude with the same responsiveness as a ground Internet connection,” Musk wrote on X, formerly Twitter. He was responding to X executive Keith Coleman who flew on a flight equipped with Starlink and was rather impressed.

“I flew yesterday on a plane with Starlink. Worked from the tarmac (no waiting til 10k ft), fast, free, and didn’t require any airline wifi login – just worked.” Coleman wrote. “A pretty amazing step up from what we’ve had for the past ~15-20 yrs.”

Why It Matters: Starlink provides high-speed internet in flight with a latency of less than 99 ms and a maximum download speed per terminal of 220 Mbps. This allows passengers to make video calls, and play games online, among other things.

Last week, Qatar Airways announced that three Boeing 777-3000 aircraft will receive Starlink connectivity by the fourth quarter of this year. Starlink has announced in-flight internet deals with other airlines including JSX Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Zipair.

Starlink is available on Airbus A321 Neo, Bombardier Global 6000, and Embraer ERJ-135 aircraft, among others. Before the end of the year, it is also expected to be available on Airbus A220, Boeing 737, and Bombardier Global 5000.

Last year, Musk said that Starlink would be available on most aircraft ‘soon’ depending on whether the airline orders it.

