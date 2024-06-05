Trump Attacks Chuck Schumer On Israel Stance: 'He's Become Like A Palestinian'

Loading... Loading...

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-N.Y.) stance on Israel’s handling of the Gaza conflict, comparing him to a Palestinian.

What Happened: Trump made these remarks during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity. He suggested that Israel’s support in Congress has dwindled, citing Schumer and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) as examples, reported The Hill.

Trump said, “Even Schumer, he's become like a Palestinian. Chuck Schumer. Jewish. Always strong for Israel. He's become like a Palestinian.”

In a speech delivered in March, Schumer criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s management of the war with Hamas and advocated for new Israeli elections. His comments drew criticism, especially from Republicans, who deemed it inappropriate for Schumer to demand leadership changes in another democratic nation.

Despite the backlash, Schumer has since facilitated the approval of legislation granting billions in funding to Israel amid its ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Trump also voiced his opinion that Israel “has to finish the job” in its battle with Hamas, advocating for a swift and decisive end to the conflict.

Why It Matters: Trump’s criticism of Schumer’s stance on Israel is not surprising, given his past support for the country. In a private New York gathering in May, Trump pledged to expel student protesters from the U.S. and expressed strong support for Israel.

Trump has also previously criticized President Joe Biden for his perceived soft stance on antisemitism, despite his own controversial remarks on the subject.

Earlier in March, Trump sparked controversy by suggesting that Jewish individuals voting for Democrats, including Schumer, were anti-Israel and hated their religion.

