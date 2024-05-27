Trump Vows To Crush Campus Protests And Bolster Israel In Private Donor Meeting: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a private New York gathering, Donald Trump reportedly made bold declarations regarding student protests and his unwavering support for Israel.

What Happened: At a private event in New York, Trump pledged to expel student protesters from the U.S. and expressed strong support for Israel, according to attendees, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

During the May 14 roundtable, Trump referred to the protesters as part of a “radical revolution” and commended the NYPD for actions at Columbia University. He suggested that other cities should emulate this approach to quell demonstrations.

Trump’s comments to donors, who requested anonymity, also touched on the Israeli-Hamas conflict. He wavered in public on whether Israel should continue its war in Gaza, but privately backed Israel’s “war on terror” and boasted about his administration’s policies towards Israel.

Despite his public criticism of Israel’s handling of the war and its impact on the country’s image, Trump at the meeting supported Israel’s right to attack Gaza. He also listed his White House achievements, such as moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem and recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel.

Trump campaign’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, emphasized that Trump’s return to office would mean protection for Israel and an end to bloodshed.

The former president and his team are yet to respond to the queries sent by Benzinga.

Trump’s rhetoric has been a source of division among Jewish Americans, some of whom see it as echoing antisemitic stereotypes. He has also expressed frustration over not receiving more support from Jewish voters.

While Trump has criticized Netanyahu for acknowledging Biden’s 2020 election victory, influential Republican donors have urged him to publicly support both Israel and Netanyahu. Trump’s relationship with Netanyahu has been strained since the election, as detailed by his former national security adviser, John Bolton.

Amid the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, both Trump and Biden have faced challenges on the campaign trail. Trump’s allies continue to engage with Israeli officials, and the former president has compared the current U.S. situation to the period before the Holocaust, warning of the consequences of weak leadership.

Why It Matters: The statements made by Trump come against the backdrop of a series of nationwide campus protests where students have demanded that universities divest from Israel-related stocks, leading to hundreds of arrests. These protests have been met with criticism from figures such as Mike Pence and Tim Scott, who have condemned the actions as a form of anti-Semitism, as reported in April.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden has also weighed in on the situation, emphasizing the importance of civil society and the need for order, which reflects the delicate balance political leaders are attempting to maintain amidst these heated protests.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari