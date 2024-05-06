Trump Slams Biden Over Weakness On Antisemitism, Gets Bashed For His Own 'Offensive And Irresponsible' Comments

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has reportedly taken a jab at President Joe Biden for his perceived soft approach towards antisemitism. This criticism comes despite Trump’s own history of contentious remarks on the matter.

What Happened: Trump has leveraged the recent conflicts on college campuses over the Gaza war as a campaign issue, accusing Biden of running a “Gestapo administration.” This comment was made during a private retreat for Republican donors at his Florida resort, reported ABC News.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, described Trump’s comments as a “deliberate tactic” to attack Biden and divert attention from his own track record. She stated it was in line with his history of “offensive and irresponsible comments” towards the Jewish community.

Trump’s criticism comes as Biden navigates the complex divisions resulting from the Israel-Hamas war and the ensuing unrest from demonstrations. Trump and other Republicans have capitalized on the campus disruptions, portraying them as a sign of weakness from Biden and the Democrats.

Trump’s campaign released a video on Yom Hashoah, Israel’s Holocaust remembrance day, contrasting the 2024 presidential candidates’ responses to antisemitism. The video juxtaposes images of Trump’s visit to Israel and his speeches pledging to confront antisemitism, with footage of campus protests and clips of Biden responding to protesters upset with his administration’s support for Israel.

Trump also addressed the protests as he arrived in court for his trial in a felony hush money case. He claimed that many protesters were backed by Biden donors and urged Israel to “get smart.”

Biden’s campaign has condemned Trump’s comments as “despicable” and an attack on law enforcement. Biden has also spoken out against the antisemitic protests and called for “order” after some schools cleared demonstrators by force.

Why It Matters: Trump’s criticism of Biden’s handling of antisemitism comes after his own controversial remarks in March 2024, where he suggested that Jewish individuals voting for Democrats hate their religion and Israel.

Following the campus protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict, Biden made his first public comments condemning the violent incidents and asserting that such lawlessness will not be tolerated.

Earlier in April 2024, the White House had declined Republican Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) call to deploy the National Guard on college campuses witnessing large-scale protests over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.