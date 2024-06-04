Gold Down 1%; Bath & Body Works Shares Tumble After Q1 Results

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite falling over 50 points on Tuesday.

The Dow traded down 0.14% to 38,516.73 while the NASDAQ fell 0.38% to 16,764.41. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.39% to 5,262.91.

Check This Out: Top 3 Financial Stocks You’ll Regret Missing This Quarter

Leading and Lagging Sectors



Real estate shares rose by 0.8% on Tuesday.

In trading on Tuesday, energy shares fell by 1.7%.

Top Headline

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc BBWI fell around 10% during Tuesday's session after the company reported results for its first quarter.

Bath & Body Works reported a first-quarter FY24 sales decline of 0.9% year-on-year to $1.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Adjusted EPS of 38 cents beat the analyst consensus estimate of 32 cents.

Bath & Body Works narrowed FY24 EPS guidance to $3.05-$3.35 (prior $3.00 – $3.35) versus the consensus of $3.31. The company also narrowed its FY24 sales outlook to decline of 2.5% – 0% (prior decline of 3% – 0%).

The company said it sees second-quarter sales to decline 2% – flat and sees EPS of $0.31 – $0.36, versus the consensus estimate of $0.39.

Equities Trading UP



MicroAlgo Inc MLGO shares shot up 365% to $7.26 after the company announced that it will jointly establish a micro-consciousness quantum research center with WiMi.

shares shot up 365% to $7.26 after the company announced that it will jointly establish a micro-consciousness quantum research center with WiMi. Shares of Sobr Safe Inc SOBR got a boost, surging 140% to $0.63 after the company announced SOBRsure device purchases from two new customers.

got a boost, surging 140% to $0.63 after the company announced SOBRsure device purchases from two new customers. Annexon, Inc. ANNX shares were also up, gaining 28% to $5.85 after the company’s Phase 3 trial of ANX005 met its primary endpoint.

Equities Trading DOWN

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc NDRA shares dropped 66% to $0.074 after the company announced pricing of $8.0 million public offering.

shares dropped 66% to $0.074 after the company announced pricing of $8.0 million public offering. Shares of Equillium Inc EQ were down 22% to $1.14 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 2 study of EQ101 in alopecia areata.

were down 22% to $1.14 after the company announced topline data from its Phase 2 study of EQ101 in alopecia areata. Designer Brands Inc DBI was down, falling 18% to $9.03 following first-quarter earnings.

Also Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts’ Views On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

Commodities



In commodity news, oil traded down 1.7% to $72.96 while gold traded down 1% at $2,346.30.

Silver traded down 3.5% to $29.715 on Tuesday, while copper fell 2.4% to $4.5540.

Euro zone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.25%, Germany's DAX dipped 0.54% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.29%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index declined 0.54%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.21%.

German jobless rate came in unchanged at 5.9% for the sixth straight month in May. Retail sales in the UK gained 0.4% from a year ago in May following a 4.4% decline in the prior month.

Asia Pacific Markets

Asian markets closed mixed on Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei falling 0.22%, China's Composite Index gaining 0.14%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbing 0.22% and India's S&P BSE Sensex dipping 5.74%.

Australia reported a current account deficit of AUD 4.9 billion in the first quarter, versus a revised surplus of AUD 2.7 billion in the fourth quarter. Retail sales in Australia increased by 0.1% month-over-month in April compared to a 0.4% decline in the previous period.

Economics

The Logistics Manager's Index rose to 55.6 in May from a reading of 52.9 in April.

The RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index declined to 40.5 in June compared to 41.8 in May.

U.S. factory orders increased by 0.7% from the prior month to $588.2 billion in April.

The number of job openings fell by 296,000 from the prior month to 8.059 million for April.

Now Read This: Nvidia To Rally Around 11%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday