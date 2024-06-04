Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts' Views On 3 Utilities Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the utilities sector.

Northwest Natural Holding Co NWN

Dividend Yield: 5.19%

5.19% Stifel analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $39 to $40 on May 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Selman Akyol maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $39 to $40 on May 7. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Michael Gaugler initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $39 on Jan. 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

analyst Michael Gaugler initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and a price target of $39 on Jan. 31. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%. Recent News: On May 23, NW Natural CEO David H. Anderson announced his intent to retire on April 1, 2025.

Dominion Energy Inc D

Dividend Yield: 4.97%

4.97% B of A Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and increased the price target from $43 to $54 on May 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral and increased the price target from $43 to $54 on May 10. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%. BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $51 to $52 on May 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst James Thalacker maintained a Market Perform rating and boosted the price target from $51 to $52 on May 6. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: On May 7, Dominion Energy declares quarterly dividend of 66.75 cents per share.

Spire Inc SR

Dividend Yield: 4.93%

4.93% Wells Fargo analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $66 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Sarah Akers maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $64 to $66 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Mizuho analyst GabrielMoreendowngraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $64 to $62 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst GabrielMoreendowngraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $64 to $62 on May 2. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: On May 1, Spire posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

