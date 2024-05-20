iPhone 16 Pro Max May Get Battery Boost And Stainless Steel Upgrade, Says Top Apple Analyst

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 16 Pro Max is expected to feature a battery with increased energy density and a stainless steel housing, according to a new supply chain report.

What Happened: According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the top-tier iPhone 16 Pro Max's battery will have a higher energy density than current models, potentially leading to a longer battery life.

Apple could opt for a smaller battery size while maintaining the same battery life, resulting in weight savings. The report also indicates that Apple plans to replace the aluminum battery housing used in current iPhones with a stainless steel version.

However, the shift to stainless steel, which is less efficient at dissipating heat and heavier than aluminum, is seen as a surprising move. One possible explanation for this change is Apple’s desire to comply with the European Union’s (EU) pressure to make DIY battery replacement easier.

Despite Kuo’s change in employment and the increase in speculative reports, this particular report is based on supply-chain information, albeit with some uncertainty.

Why It Matters: The iPhone 16 series is expected to be released in September, featuring larger screens, a revamped design, and improved performance, among other upgrades.

New rumors suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would come in new color variants, including ‘space black’ and ‘rose.’ This was seen as a nod to the color options of the iPhone 6s, released nine years ago.

More recently, Kuo predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro models would introduce a new color option, ‘rose titanium,’ replacing the current ‘blue’ color option.

Apple is also inching closer to a potential partnership with OpenAI sparking optimism about new AI features in its devices.

Price Action: Apple's stock closed 0.02% up on Friday at $189.87, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Thai Nguyen on Unsplash