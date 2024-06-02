Nvidia's Race With Apple, Ark Invest's Big Moves And AI's Future In Smartphones: Top Updates This Week In Artificial Intelligence

Loading... Loading...

The past weekend was a rollercoaster ride in the tech and investment world. From Nvidia Corp. NVDA inching closer to Apple Inc. AAPL in terms of market capitalization, to Ark Invest making significant trades, and the future of AI in smartphones, there’s a lot to unpack. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Nvidia’s Rapid Ascent

Nvidia is closing the gap with Apple to become the world’s second most valuable company by market capitalization. The difference between the two tech giants is now just over $250 billion. Nvidia’s shares have seen a rapid and sustained surge, enriching its investors by over 127% in the last five months, while Apple’s stock has moved at a slower pace, gaining only 3.6% in the same period. Read the full article here.

Ark Invest’s Strategic Trades

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR and Moderna Inc. Ark bought 7,861 shares of AMD for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, valued at $1.35 million. Read the full article here.

OpenAI Controversy

Former OpenAI board member Helen Toner has criticized CEO Sam Altman, citing his history with previous employers Y Combinator and startup Loopt Inc. Toner justified her moves to get Altman fired from OpenAI by saying he hid crucial information from the board. Read the full article here.

AI’s Future in Smartphones

As the launch of Apple’s iPhone 16 with AI integration nears, market analytics firm Canalys predicts a boom in AI-capable smartphones over the next few years. By 2028, the firm expects more than half of the world’s smartphones to be AI-capable. Read the full article here.

Apple’s AI Challenge

As Apple investors look ahead to the annual World Wide Developers Conference, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman suggests that Apple, despite being a late-entrant in the AI race, could emerge as the biggest AI player overnight. Read the full article here.

