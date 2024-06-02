A New Dark Money Group Is Working To Help Re-Elect Donald Trump

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump is receiving financial support from a new dark money group, Securing American Greatness, which has started airing ads in Pennsylvania targeting President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Securing American Greatness, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, began running a TV ad in Pennsylvania this week accusing Biden of downplaying inflation.

The ad questions Biden's mental acuity, stating, "Is it dishonesty or dementia?" and urges Biden to acknowledge inflation issues, reported Politico.

According to an anonymous source familiar with the plans, the group is spending $2 million to air the ad over seven days.

The company Securing American Greatness is led by Trump ally Taylor Budowich and is one of several pro-Trump groups working to bolster his campaign, which faces a financial disadvantage compared to Biden's.

As a dark money group, Securing American Greatness can raise unlimited funds without disclosing its donors, provided electioneering isn't its primary activity.

Budowich also oversees the principal pro-Trump super PAC, MAGA Inc. Other pro-Trump super PACs include Right for America, funded by former Marvel executive Ike Perlmutter, and Preserve America, backed by casino billionaire Miriam Adelson.

While Trump has drawn support from billionaire donors, some in the Republican donor class prefer to contribute anonymously.

Trump's campaign hopes outside group spending will help close the cash gap against Biden, whose campaign had $84 million cash on hand at the end of April, compared to Trump's $49 million.

Why It Matters: Trump's campaign has been facing financial challenges. His campaign is spending money as quickly as it is raising it. This has raised concerns about the sustainability of his campaign finances as the election approaches.

Additionally, Trump has been involved in legal battles, including a significant civil fraud case. In April, a New York appellate court reduced his required appeal bond from $464 million to $175 million, a move that was seen as a legal victory for Trump.

Trump had initially claimed difficulty in securing the bond, despite an offer from billionaire Don Hankey to post the full amount using real estate as collateral.

These financial and legal challenges underscore the importance of external financial support for Trump's campaign. The involvement of dark money groups like Securing American Greatness could play a crucial role in leveling the financial playing field against Biden's well-funded campaign.

