Ivanka Trump Breaks Silence After Ex-President's Guilty Verdict In Hush Money Case: 'I Love You Dad'

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, finally broke her silence following her father’s guilty verdict.

What Happened: On Thursday, Ivanka Trump publicly acknowledged her father for the first time since he was found guilty by sharing a throwback photo of herself as a toddler with her father. In an Instagram Story, she wrote “I love you dad,” along with the photograph.

Her post came shortly after Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts in his hush money criminal case, making him the first former president to be convicted of a felony.

Ivanka Trump, who served as her father’s senior adviser in the White House, has maintained a low profile since her father departed from the White House. In 2022, she announced that she would not be involved in politics, choosing to prioritize her family.

Meanwhile, her brother, Donald Trump Jr., had a different reaction to their father’s guilty verdict. He took to X, formerly Twitter, and expressed disbelief saying, “Such bulls***.”

Why It Matters: The guilty verdict of the former president has sparked a range of reactions. President Joe Biden has stated that the verdict demonstrates that no one is above the law, while Donald Trump claimed the trial was rigged without providing evidence.

Despite the guilty verdict, Trump remains the favorite to be the next president, according to election betting odds. “Despite being found guilty of 34 charges in his New York hush money trial, Trump remains the favorite to be the next president at -110,” Covers’ Betting Analyst Rohit Ponnaiya told Benzinga.

The possibility of Donald Trump’s serving jail time also remains uncertain, as Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not confirmed whether prosecutors will pursue this option.

