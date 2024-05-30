Jail Time For Trump? Alvin Bragg Refuses To Say If Prosecutors Will Pursue The Option: 'I Did My Job'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump has been found guilty on multiple charges. As the legal and political ramifications unfold, the focus now turns to the potential consequences of this historic decision.

What Happened: Trump has been convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has not disclosed whether prosecutors will pursue jail time for Trump, reported The Hill.

During a press conference, Bragg emphasized that the jury’s decision is paramount, stating, “The only voice that matters is the voice of the jury. And the jury has spoken.” When probed about his feelings post-verdict, Bragg succinctly replied, “I did my job.”

Bragg, flanked by his trial team, remarked on the case’s uniqueness, “While this defendant may be unlike any other in American history, we arrived at this trial and ultimately today at this verdict in the same manner as every other case that comes to the courtroom doors: by following the facts and the law, in doing so, without fear or favor.”

Prosecutor Becky Mangold, among the team, was visibly proud, while Bragg’s paralegals, two of whom testified, stood by during the conference. The press conference room was less crowded compared to the courtroom where Trump was convicted just an hour earlier.

Bragg entered the press conference shortly after leaving the courthouse, where he and his team had a brief, celebratory interaction. “The 12 everyday jurors vowed to make a decision based on the evidence and the law and the evidence and the law alone,” Bragg said, noting the jury’s unanimous decision.

Why It Matters: Following the conviction, the political and legal landscape is bracing for the impact of Trump’s guilty verdict. A Benzinga report from May 30, 2024, details the next steps, including the possibility of sentencing and appeals. The outcome of this case could set a precedent for future prosecutions of high-profile individuals.

Trump, who has consistently attacked Bragg, labeling the case as politically motivated, criticized both Bragg and Judge Juan Merchan after the verdict. Trump maintained his innocence, vowing to continue fighting, “This was a rigged decision right from day one with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case. Never,” Trump declared. “And we will fight for our Constitution. This is long from over. Thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, the ex-president-linked Trump Media & Technology Group DJT shares slipped after the guilty verdict, falling over 6% in the after-hours session to $48.66. DJT shares closed 1.4% higher at $51.84 in the regular session, according to Benzinga Pro data.

