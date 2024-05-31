Hush Money Trial Done By 'Biden And His People,' Trump Says Without Proof: 'It Was A Rigged Trial' (UPDATED)

Loading... Loading...

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional details from Trump’s speech.

Former President Donald Trump spoke to reporters at Trump Tower in New York City Friday morning, a day after he was found guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business documents.

What Happened: Trump spent the first several minutes of the appearance, which was livestreamed on the Rumble platform, discussing the state of the country ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“They’re destroying our country. Our country is in very bad shape,” Trump said of the Biden administration.

Speaking on the trial, Trump said it was unfair to be given a gag order and have to pay thousands of dollars in fines and be threatened with jail time.

“I’m the leading person for president.”

Trump said without evidence the trial was “done by Biden and his people.”

Speaking of Judge Juan Merchan, Trump said the judge is “highly conflicted.”

“It was very unfair.”

Trump said his team wasn’t able to use an election expert in the trial and some of the defense’s witnesses were “crucified by the judge.”

“It was a rigged trial.”

Trump said the case of falsified business records sounds so bad when it was a case of him simply paying a lawyer.

Trump did not testify in the hush money criminal trial after previously saying he was willing to take the witness stand.

"I would've testified. I wanted to testify."

The former president said that paying money under a non-disclosure agreement is not a crime.

"The press called it slush fund, hush money. It's not hush money, it's called a non-disclosure agreement."

Trump said the theory is that testifying in your own case isn't wise as it can lead to a perjury charge if you say something wrong, adding that Merchan was going to allow the prosecution to ask Trump about everything he's ever done and not just items related to this particular case.

"To this day I would've loved to testify."

Trump said cases like this should never be allowed to happen to presidents.

In a potential violation of his gag order, Trump spoke out against former lawyer Michael Cohen, who was a key witness in the case, calling him a “sleazebag.” Trump said Cohen took a deal because he wanted to get off on charges and trouble he faced from outside deals.

The former president highlighted a report that his campaign brought in a record $39 million from small money donors since the verdict was reached Friday afternoon.

While Trump said the case may make him more likely to win reelection, he wants to "win this thing legitimately,” adding:

"They shouldn't have brought this case."

Trump said his team will appeal the verdict: "We're gonna fight."

Trump encouraged supporters to go to his website and donate and to remember the trial on election day.

"November 5 is going to be the most important day in the history of our country."

What's Next: Trump faces up to four years in prison for each of the guilty counts. Merchan has scheduled sentencing for July 11.

Many legal experts don't believe Trump will receive any prison time. If Trump does serve time in prison he will still be able to run for president in the 2024 election.

Probation could add complications to Trump's 2024 presidential election campaign as he may be required to report his out-of-state travel plans.

Trump's legal team has said they will appeal the verdict as soon as they are able.

DJT Price Action: Trump Media & Technology Group DJT shares have been highly volatile during the hush money criminal trial. Shares fell double digits after the initial verdict was read Thursday and are down Friday in early market trading.

