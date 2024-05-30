Apple TV+ Coming to Android? iPhone Maker Reportedly Seeks Senior Engineer To Create Version For Rival Platform

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly working on a TV+ app for Android, as it seeks to fill the role of a senior engineer who can build a television and sports app.

What Happened: Last week, Apple posted a job listing for a senior engineer, indicating that the company is looking to grow its user base in the video streaming market, even if it means setting aside its rivalry with Android, reported Bloomberg.

In its job listing, Apple stated it is seeking a candidate to lead the creation of “fun new features” and assist in building an application used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports. This indicates that Apple aims to expand its presence in the video streaming market and is willing to set aside its competition with Android to attract more users.

It’s uncommon for Apple to create software for Google’s Android, owned by Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL and a direct competitor to its iOS platform, the report noted.

Why It Matters: The TV+ service, launched in 2019, is Apple’s answer to streaming giants like Netflix Inc. and Walt Disney Co.’s Disney+. The company has invested heavily in original content for the service, but its subscriber numbers and revenue remain undisclosed.

Moreover, similar to other streaming services, Apple has also increased the price of its TV+ service. Last year, the monthly rate was raised to $9.99, doubling the initial cost when TV+ debuted.

Earlier this year, Apple also launched standalone versions of its Music, TV, and device-management apps for Windows, indicating a broader shift in the company’s approach to software development.

Photo by monticello on Shutterstock

