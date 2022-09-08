ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

'Buy Your Mom An iPhone,' Tim Cook Says As Apple Snubs Android And Next-Gen Update

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 10:25 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Apple has held back from facilitating interoperability between messaging platforms of iPhone and Android devices.
  • CEO Tim told at Code conference that the company's users aren't asking for it.
'Buy Your Mom An iPhone,' Tim Cook Says As Apple Snubs Android And Next-Gen Update

Apple Inc. AAPL refuses to adopt the next-generation RCS messaging protocol.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. GOOGL GOOG maintains that a next-gen update would solve problems that arise when Apple customers send video and text messages from their iPhones to phones that have an Android operating system (Apple products run on the iOS operating system).

This issue came up again when Apple CEO Tim Cook made an appearance at the Vox 2022 Code conference held in Beverly Hills, California.

When Vox’s LiQuant Hunt complained that his mother can’t see the videos that he sends her due to the lack of interoperability, Cook offered up a solution: “Buy your mom an iPhone.”

According to Verge, Cook says Cupertino, California-based Apple isn’t focused on improving the user experience between iPhone and Android devices because that's not what the majority of customers want.

“I don’t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy in on that at this point,” Cook said, when asked how Apple co-founder Steve Jobs would have felt about using the RCS standard in iMessage.

“I would love to convert you to an iPhone,” Cook added.

See Also: iPhone 14 Boost From Pent Up Demand, Is Biggest Surprise For Wall Street, Analyst Says

One of the reasons why Apple is not inclined toward the RCS standard could be to keep its iPhone customer base intact.

“iMessage on Android would simply serve to remove [an] obstacle to iPhone families giving their kids Android phones,” an Apple executive said in an email, according to Verge.

Apple opened Thursday at $154.48 per share. It closed Wednesday's session 0.93% higher at $155.96, according to Benzinga Pro data.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Tim CookNewsTechMedia