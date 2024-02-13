Jon Stewart Reveals Why Apple TV+ Cancelled His Show: 'Didn't Want Me To Say Things That Might Get Me In Trouble'

Loading... Loading...

Jon Stewart, the iconic American talk show host, disclosed the reason behind the cancellation of his show “The Problem With Jon Stewart” by Apple TV+ in October.

What Happened: In an interview with “CBS Mornings” on Monday, Stewart revealed that Apple TV+ decided to end his show because they were concerned about the remarks he might make, reported Business Insider on Tuesday.

“I very much wanted to have some kind of place to unload thoughts as we get into this election season. And I thought I was going to do it over at Apple TV+,” Stewart stated.

“But they decided that they felt they didn’t want me to say things that might get me in trouble.”

Stewart’s show was canceled after two seasons due to a decline in viewership, inconsistent episodes, and mixed reviews. The show, which premiered in September 2021, was terminated in October 2023.

Stewart, who returned to “The Daily Show” after a nine-year hiatus, expressed his desire to provide “air support” to those actively involved in politics. He also acknowledged the need to attract a younger audience, given the significant drop in viewership since he left the show in 2015.

Despite the challenges, network executives are optimistic about Stewart’s return and his potential to engage viewers in American politics.

Why It Matters: Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show” comes at a critical time, with the 2024 U.S. presidential election on the horizon. His show’s cancellation by Apple TV+ was reportedly due to creative differences over topics such as China, artificial intelligence, and the upcoming election.

Stewart’s return to “The Daily Show” could have a significant impact on the show’s viewership, which has declined by 75% since his departure in 2015. His unique perspective and ability to demystify American politics could be crucial in engaging younger audiences, a demographic the show has been struggling to reach.

