Netflix, IBM And A Big Bank On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Netflix, Inc. NFLX is killing it.

Netflix, last week, released its biannual engagement report on Thursday, covering 99% of viewing on the platform from July to December 2023.

From hit TV shows to original movies, viewers watched more than 90 billion hours of content on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Citigroup Inc. C as his final trade.

The UK's banking and financial regulators have penalized Citigroup with a fine of over $78.5 million for its trading system and control shortcomings, reported Reuters last week. The Prudential Regulation Authority stated that the issues at Citigroup Global Markets Limited (CGML) resulted in trading incidents, including a $1.4 billion execution on European exchanges due to an experienced trader's incorrect input of an order in May 2022.

Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington of Gilman Hill Asset Management, LLC named International Business Machines Corporation IBM, which has a 4% dividend yield.

On May 21, the company said that it is exploring the IBM Granite model series available later this year for use across the Salesforce, Inc. CRM Einstein 1 platform, intending to provide clients access to more models to enhance decision-making for AI CRM use cases.

Price Action:

Citigroup shares rose 0.9% to close at $63.58 on Friday.

Netflix shares gained 1.7% to settle at $646.75 during Friday's session.

IBM shares rose 0.1% to close at $170.89 during Friday's session.

