Netflix Releases Second Engagement Report: Everything You Need To Know

Netflix Inc NFLX released its biannual engagement report on Thursday, covering 99% of viewing on the platform from July to December 2023. From hit TV shows to original movies, viewers watched more than 90 billion hours of content on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

Netflix released its first engagement report last year.

The Data: Netflix’s original content dominated the most-watched movies and TV shows. The first three parts of “Lupin” generated nearly 100 million views, “The Witcher” received 76 million views and “The Crown” received 50 million views.

The original film “Leave the World Behind” generated 121 million views and the original animated film “Leo” received 96 million views. Both are among the most popular Netflix films ever.

Non-English content performed particularly well, making up almost a third of all watch time. Korean language media represented 9% of views, Spanish media accounted for 7% and Japanese media received 5%.

Non-original content also performed well. “Young Sheldon” received 88 million views while “Grey's Anatomy” has 51 million. Neither could top “Suits,” which had 144 million views across its nine seasons.

Given that the report only covers the latter half of 2023, it does not include popular recent entries such as “The Roast of Tom Brady.”

Why it Matters: The continued performance of Netflix’s original content is an encouraging sign for the platform. While the studio has still seen flops, such as 2022’s “Blonde,” its recent performance is strong.

High viewership of foreign language content comes amid increased investment by Netflix in producing such content. The 2021 Korean-language show “Squid Game” is the most-watched original series ever on Netflix. The show’s second season is scheduled to debut the back half of 2024.

