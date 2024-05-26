Apple Analyst Notes Users Are Lavishing Praise On Sonos' New $449 Headphones For Superior Sound Quality Over Airpods Max: 'Ace Has a Real Opportunity To Succeed'

Loading... Loading...

Last week, the Ace headphones from Sonos Inc. SONO were released. Now Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reports that users who have tried these $499 headphones think they have “decidedly superior sound” compared to Apple Inc.’s AAPL AirPods Max.

What Happened: In his latest installment of the weekly “Power On” newsletter, Gurman stated that Sonos’ Ace headphones come with contemporary features like active noise cancellation and Wi-Fi-based syncing with the Sonos Arc sound bar.

This feature enables users to access TV content with the Arc acting as an intermediary. The headphones also feature faux leather earcups and, according to initial users, provide superior sound quality compared to the AirPods Max.

“Can Sonos win over consumers in an entrenched market like headphones? That's hard to say, but the company can tout the price ($100 less than the AirPods Max) and the Ace's better comfort and weight balance,” Gurman stated.

He also predicted that AirPods Max will get a USB-C port later this year. “But I wouldn't hold my breath for any major new features. In other words, the Ace has a real opportunity to succeed.”

Why It Matters: Back in 2020, it was reported that Apple has cleared its shelves of rival products including those from Sonos, Bose Corporation, and Logitech International SA, as it geared up to launch a new line of headphones and speakers. At the time, the move was seen as a strategic step to dominate the market.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Sonos had appointed Apple veteran executive Saori Casey as its CFO. Casey had an impressive track record with Apple, having served as vice president of finance for over a decade. She oversaw financial planning, forecasting, and investor relations during her tenure.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.