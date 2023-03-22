Apple Inc.'s AAPL release candidate beta of iOS 16.4 suggests that new AirPods Lite, featuring a more budget-friendly model, as well as AirPods Max, may be on the way.

What Happened: Apple unveiled the release of candidate versions of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 on Tuesday, providing developers with a preview of the upcoming operating system update set to be available to the public soon.

Interestingly, fresh revelations continue to emerge even at this stage, reported AppleInsider.

In the release candidate, Twitter user and developer Aron noted references to upcoming AirPods models, including model number A3048 and AirPods case A2968.

Analysts speculate that Apple may be planning to release a more affordable version of its AirPods, dubbed AirPods Lite, which may entail a pared-down feature to decrease production costs. Rumors of a new iteration of the AirPods Max have also been circulating, the report noted.

Alongside the discovery of references to new AirPods models, the leak is believed to have provided insight into an upcoming Beats earphone iteration, expressly, the Beats Studio Buds+.

Why It’s Important: In January, analyst Ming Chi Kuo said that Apple would soon introduce more affordable AirPods with a targeted price of $99 and the new AirPods Max.

Previously, Mark Gurman also predicted that given Apple’s forthcoming mixed reality headset, it is improbable that the company will unveil any significant breakthroughs in 2023.

