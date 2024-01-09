Apple Veteran Saori Casey To Take Over As Sonos CFO: Report

Loading... Loading...

Pioneering tech expert and former Apple Inc. AAPL executive Saori Casey is reportedly set to assume the role of chief financial officer at smart speaker manufacturer Sonos Inc. SONO, marking another significant executive departure from Apple.

What Happened: Casey will succeed Eddie Lazarus as CFO on Jan. 22. Meanwhile, Lazarus will shift gears to become the chief strategy officer while continuing his role as the chief legal officer, according to the statement made by the developer and manufacturer of audio products.

Casey has an impressive track record with Apple, having helmed the vice president of finance position for over a decade. She managed financial planning, forecasting, and investor relations at Apple, reported Bloomberg.

Previously, she held various finance roles at Cisco Systems Inc. during a period of substantial growth.

Commenting on the appointment, Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said, “Her experience at world-class companies like Apple and Cisco make her perfectly suited to build on our momentum and seize the opportunity ahead.”

Casey’s transition comes as Sonos is venturing into new markets such as headphones, following a slowdown in its primary smart audio equipment sector.

Why It Matters: Casey’s move to Sonos is the latest in a series of executive departures from Apple. Tang Tan, an Apple iPhone design executive, is set to leave the tech giant in February to join a groundbreaking AI project.

Previously it was reported that Tan will collaborate with Jony Ive, the founder of design studio LoveFrom, and Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, on this project.

In December, it was also reported that Steve Hotelling, Apple's vice president, who was under hardware boss Johny Srouji, had also decided to retire from the company.

