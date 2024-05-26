Trump Makes Appearance At Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Race, Crowd Chants 'You're Our Man'

Loading... Loading...

Former President Donald Trump made a grand entrance at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race in North Carolina on Sunday, flying over the event in his private plane, “Trump Force One”.

The flyover took place around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, and was met with cheers from the audience. This marks the first time a sitting or former president has attended a race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, reported The Hill.

He met with Gold Star families at the race and watched the C-17 flyover from the track, as reported by his deputy director of communications, Margo Martin. Videos shared by Martin showed attendees chanting “USA” and “You’re our man Trump” as Trump made his way to the “Pit Road” viewing box.

Trump’s appearance at the race comes amidst his ongoing hush money case in New York. Despite his limited time on the campaign trail, Trump currently holds a narrow lead of 1% over President Joe Biden as the GOP party's presumptive presidential nominee.

The Democrats used Trump’s visit as an opportunity to criticize his policy positions. Last week, two billboards were displayed in the city, warning of “Trump's Extreme MAGA” and pledging not to let him “ban abortions nationwide, raise costs on working families or rip away our health care”. The billboards were reportedly funded by the Democratic National Committee.

