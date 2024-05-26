Joe Biden Expected To Address Verdict In Donald Trump's Hush-Money Case From White House: Report

Loading... Loading...

President Joe Biden is preparing to address the nation from the White House ahead of the anticipated verdict in former President Donald Trump's criminal trial. The president's comments will focus on the integrity of the U.S. legal system.

What Happened: According to Politico, Biden plans to address the outcome of Trump's Manhattan criminal trial from the White House.

The 81-year-old president will deliver remarks regardless of whether the 77-year-old former president is convicted, acquitted, or if the jury is deadlocked, reports Politico, citing four people familiar with internal deliberations.

“This is an important moment, and the president first and foremost needs to stress that the American system works, even and especially in an election year,” one of the four people told the outlet, while requesting anonymity.

“And in a measured way, it becomes part of his argument against Trump too: Do Americans really want this?” he added.

Also Read: Here's What To Expect If Donald Trump Is Convicted As Jury Deliberations Begin Next Week

Closing arguments in Trump's trial over alleged hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels are set to begin on Tuesday.

The jury could reach a verdict as early as next week. Multiple sources told Politico that the exact timing and setting of Biden's speech have not been finalized, but it will be delivered from the White House to avoid being perceived as political.

The Biden campaign is also preparing for the verdict, considering referring to Trump as "Convicted Felon Donald Trump" on social media if he is found guilty, reported the outlet. It will argue that a conviction shows the former president is unfit for office and highlights just how far he would go to win again.

Why It Matters: The trial's outcome could have significant implications for the 2024 presidential election. A recent poll revealed that If Trump were to be found guilty in the hush-money case, 53% said the verdict would not impact their stance, 23% said they would be more likely to vote for him and 25% said they would be less likely to vote for him.

In addition, a CBS News poll published last week noted that 56% of Americans believe Trump is either definitely or probably guilty of falsifying business records to conceal the hush-money payment.

Loading... Loading...

This trial and its verdict could further complicate the political landscape as both Trump and Biden prepare for the upcoming election.

Now Read: Donald Trump Outmaneuvered Manhattan DA By Gaining Access To Michael Cohen's Emails. Here's What Will Happen Next.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock