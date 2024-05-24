Macron Blasts Russian President For Rejecting Ukraine Truce During The Olympics: 'He Is The One Who Decided To Launch His War'

Loading... Loading...

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, has publicly criticized Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, for dismissing a truce proposal with Ukraine during the upcoming Olympics in France.

What Happened: Macron accused Putin of rejecting the truce offer, indicating that Putin is not prepared to pursue peace. Macron said this in an interview with CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin.

“This is a big clarification moment because every week until now President Putin was claiming to be available for peace,” Macron said, according to The Hill. “So for everybody in the world, it’s clear he is the one who decided to launch his war, and he is not ready to make peace.”

Macron, who has been advocating for a truce, sees the Olympics as an opportunity to push for peace and increase pressure on those involved in the conflict. He also views the event as a chance to strengthen ties with China and work together towards peace.

Both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have turned down the truce proposal. Putin cited the International Olympic Committee’s recent decision to bar Russia from official competition, allowing Russian athletes to compete under a neutral flag.

Why It Matters: Macron’s comments come amid ongoing tensions in the region. Just a week earlier, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to rejuvenate China-Russia ties amid the Ukraine crisis. This move was seen as a potential challenge to Western regional influence.

Macron has been actively involved in seeking a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine conflict. In 2023, he urged Xi to bring Russia to its senses and cooperate to achieve peace. However, his efforts have not been universally appreciated, with Zelensky previously saying that Macron was wasting his time seeking talks with Putin.

