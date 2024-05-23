Majority Of Americans Fear Political Violence After 2024 Biden-Trump Rematch: Poll

Loading... Loading...

In a recent poll, two-thirds of Americans have expressed their fear of potential political violence following the upcoming Nov. 5 election rematch between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

What Happened: A survey conducted by Reuters/Ipsos showed 68% of respondents, including 83% of Democrats and 65% of Republicans, are concerned about possible extremist violence if they are not satisfied with the election results. The poll, conducted from May 7-14, involved 3,934 U.S. adults.

These fears are rooted in the aftermath of Trump’s 2020 election defeat, which led to widespread unrest due to Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud, culminating in the storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

Trump has been preparing to dispute the results if he loses to Biden again. He has not committed to accepting the election results in recent interviews and campaign rallies and has portrayed Democrats as cheaters.

The results of the poll reflect a deep distrust in the fairness of U.S. elections, especially among Republicans. Only 47% of Republican respondents expressed confidence in the accuracy and legitimacy of the November election results, compared to 87% of Democrats.

Why It Matters: This widespread fear of post-election violence highlights the lasting effects of the 2020 election and the subsequent Capitol attack, which led to the arrest and sentencing of over 500 individuals, as per the U.S. Justice Department.

The 2024 election is a cliffhanger with Biden leading Trump by just a point. This close race could potentially fuel the fears of post-election violence.

One candidate is gaining in the 2024 election poll of swing state voters, further intensifying the uncertainty surrounding the election results.

