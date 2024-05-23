'Thanks Jensen!' Elon Musk Reacts To Nvidia CEO's Praise Of Tesla's Full Self-Driving Technology

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk acknowledged Nvidia NVDA CEO Jensen Huang‘s recent comments about Tesla Inc. TSLA being a leader in autonomous vehicles. Huang stated that every car would eventually need autonomous capabilities.

What Happened: On Thursday, Musk posted, “Thanks Jensen!” in response to a post by Sawyer Merritt, which quoted Huang’s recent interview.

Huang had said, “Tesla is far ahead in self-driving cars. Every single car, someday we will have to have autonomous capability.”

Why It Matters: Nvidia has played a crucial role in supporting Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Version 12 with its massive AI infrastructure. According to Tesla’s CFO, this support has paved the way for breakthrough performance in autonomous driving technology.

Additionally, Tesla recently released vehicle safety data showing that its Autopilot system has a lower accident risk compared to manual driving.

Photo via Shutterstock