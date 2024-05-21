Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Stop Treating AI Like Humans: 'I Sort Of Believe It's A Tool'

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corporation MSFT CEO Satya Nadella has emphasized that artificial intelligence should be viewed as a tool, not a human-like entity.

What Happened: Nadella’s comments come in the wake of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI’s unveiling of a personal assistant with human-like capabilities. He expressed his disapproval of anthropomorphizing AI during an interview with Bloomberg on Monday, stating, “I sort of believe it’s a tool.”

This perspective contrasts with the approach taken by OpenAI in which Microsoft is the single biggest stakeholder having invested over $13 billion so far.

Nadella also criticized the term “artificial intelligence,” suggesting that it should have been called “different intelligence.” He stressed that AI’s abilities are not equivalent to human intelligence and should be recognized as such.

Last week, a Google executive also said that although it is feasible to create AI tools capable of displaying emotion, the company prefers to prioritize it being “super helpful and super useful."

Why It Matters: Even before ChatGPT’s integration into mainstream awareness of AI, tech firms frequently imbued AI programs with human-like traits. They often gave them female-associated names and characteristics to foster familiarity and connection with users, the report noted.

Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft also followed this trend, introducing several conversational and AI platforms such as Tay and Cortana. Last year, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman spoke about the importance of regulating AI, particularly as it becomes more adept at understanding human emotions.

Meanwhile, Microsoft-backed OpenAI is facing backlash for its new voice assistant after actress Scarlett Johansson hired legal counsel accusing ChatGPT-parent of replicating her voice using AI technology.

