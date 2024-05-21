Elon Musk Says 'Understandable' Disney Advertises On Mark Zuckerberg's Meta But Questions Why Others Are Going Down The Same Path

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again taken a swipe at Meta Platforms Inc. META, questioning the advertising choices of companies, including Walt Disney Co. DIS.

What Happened: On Monday, a user on X, formerly Twitter, shared the screenshot of a January 2024 news article titled “Meta documents show 100,000 kids sexually harassed daily on Facebook, Instagram.” The user then asked why companies like Disney choose to advertise on Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta and not on Musk’s social media platform X.

In response, the tech billionaire said, “Disney is perhaps understandable, but why the others too.”

Why It Matters: This is not the first time Musk has criticized Disney’s decision to advertise on Meta’s platforms. It all started in November 2023, when a controversial post by Musk sparked criticism from investors and advertisers. The post in question suggested that Jewish communities were promoting “hatred against whites,” to which Musk replied affirming the statement as “the actual truth.”

This started a chain reaction and after International Business Machine paused advertisements on X, companies like Lions Gate Entertainment, Apple Inc., Oracle, and Disney also pulled the plug. Musk later expressed regret for engaging with the post, labeling it as “one of the most foolish” actions he’s taken on the platform. However, this apology did not reverse the damage completely.

Since then, Musk has repeatedly targeted Disney CEO Iger and Meta Platforms. For instance, in February earlier this year, he questioned Disney’s ad spending on Meta amid Instagram’s child exploitation allegations. The tech mogul also called for Iger to be “fired immediately” for continuing to advertise on Facebook and Instagram.

The Tesla CEO has also been critical of Zuckerberg’s Meta citing allegations of Meta’s Instagram enabling child exploitation on the platform. In November also it was reported that Instagram was suggesting sexualized content of minors via Reels. At the time also, Musk provoked advertisers to take similar actions against Meta as they took with X.

