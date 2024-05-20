Elon Musk Suggests Shifting 'Consumer Desktops To Linux' As Satya Nadella Promotes Microsoft's New Windows AI Feature 'Recall' With Photographic Memory

Loading... Loading...

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has once again targeted Microsoft Corporation MSFT after a clip of Satya Nadella surfaced on social media talking about new AI capabilities in Windows PCs.

What Happened: In an interview with Wall Street Journal which was made public on Monday, Nadella spoke about new AI capabilities of Microsoft’s Copilot+PCs with Qualcomm chips and AI Windows.

One of the features was “Recall,” which enables Windows to take constant screenshots of the user’s screen and use a generative AI model to process the data, making it searchable.

The clip from the video was shared by a user on X, formerly Twitter, and it sparked a strong reaction. Musk also replied saying, “Maybe it is time to move consumer desktops to Linux.”

During the interview, when Nadella was asked about people’s concerns over this feature, he said, “You have to put two things together. This is my computer, this is my Recall, and it’s all being done locally. So that’s the promise.”

Adding, “That’s one of the reasons why Recall works as a magical thing, because I can trust it that it is on my computer.”

Moreover, users can also restrict Recall from taking screenshots if they are concerned about privacy or don’t want to use the feature.

Why It Matters: Musk’s suggestion to move consumer desktops to Linux is not the first time he has criticized Microsoft’s AI capabilities. Earlier this year, he complained about Microsoft’s AI asking for access to his new PC.

The tech mogul said he bought a new PC but couldn’t access it without creating a Microsoft account. “Which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up,” he stated at the time.

Last year, Musk also accused Microsoft of controlling ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, stating, “They own the code, the weights, everything! And GPT runs in a Microsoft data center.”

Nadella has denied these claims, asserting that OpenAI is independent and operates on its own. “Look, while I have a lot of respect for Elon and all that he does, I'd just say that's factually not correct,” Nadella said in May 2023.

