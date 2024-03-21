Microsoft Launches New AI-Powered Surface Devices for Businesses, Set to Ship in April

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp MSFT is set to declare its “year of the AI PC” with the launch of two new Surface devices, the Surface Pro 10 for Business and the Surface Laptop 6 for Business, both equipped with Intel Corp’s INTC latest Core Ultra processors, a Neural Processing Unit (NPU), and a dedicated Copilot key for AI-powered features in Windows 11, exclusively for business customers.

These devices, which maintain their external designs with slight modifications, including additional USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports and an optional smart card reader for the laptop, are set to start shipping on April 9, the Verge reports.

The Surface Pro 10 for Business offers configurations of up to 64GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage starting at $1,199, boasting two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, up to 19 hours of battery life, and a 13-inch display with an anti-reflective coating for increased brightness.

Despite rumors, Microsoft confirmed the device would feature an LCD instead of an OLED display.

Additionally, the Surface Laptop 6 for Business has been internally redesigned for desktop-grade performance with Intel’s Core Ultra H-series chips, offering up to 64GB of RAM and 1TB SSD storage configurations.

Both models emphasize business utility with features like NFC readers for security authentication, 5G options, and serviceability enhancements, preparing them for upcoming AI advancements in Windows 11.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD chief Lisa Su had voiced the gravity of AI PCs, citing it as the most critical technology over the last five decades.

Prior reports indicated Intel aims to transform the PC industry by embedding AI in as many as 100 million PCs by 2025.

This year, the company is on track to deliver 40 million AI-equipped PCs and has a target of 60 million for the following year, aiming to capture more than 20% of the global PC market by 2025.

In collaboration with Microsoft, Intel is leading the development of the AI PC concept, which features Intel’s Core Ultra PC chipset equipped with a neural processing unit (NPU) for handling AI tasks, along with Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot and a special Copilot button on keyboards.

Microsoft stock gained over 57% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via IShares U.S. Technology ETF IYW and Vanguard Information Tech ETF VGT.

Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 1.15% at $430.14 on the last check Thursday.

