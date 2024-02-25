Elon Musk Buys A New Windows PC, Fears Signing In Will Give Microsoft AI Access To His Computer: 'This Is Messed Up'

Loading... Loading...

Over the weekend, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk alleged that Microsoft Corporation MSFT is forcing him to create an account for using his new laptop.

What Happened: Musk took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that he just bought a new PC laptop, but cannot access it unless he creates a Microsoft account. "Which also means giving their AI access to my computer! This is messed up."

He went on to say that earlier there was an option to either sign into or create a Microsoft account.

See Also: Elon Musk Responds After Bakery Owner Says Tesla Ordered 4,000 Mini Pies And Then Cancelled The Order Without Paying, Causing $16K Loss

Interestingly, Musk's post got Community Noted on the platform. Community Notes is a feature the tech billionaire has endorsed time and again as a medium that helps ensure X stays free of any misinformation and disinformation.

The feature essentially provides context on dubious posts.

However, after his post got noted, Musk said, "Community Notes is failing here. This option no longer exists."

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

In the comment section, many users agreed with Musk's accusations. Popular tech YouTuber and American computer scientist, Lex Fridman said, "It should be easy to use Windows without a Microsoft account. Freedom and ease of choice in this is important."

Some also suggested Musk a workaround, but to one user Musk replied by saying, "Doesn't work."

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time Musk has slammed Microsoft over their AI development. The tech mogul has repeatedly targeted the relationship between ChatGPT-parent OpenAI and Satya Nadella-led company.

Loading... Loading...

While Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and subsequently left it in 2018, the tech billionaire was an early backer of the startup. The ChatGPT-maker has since received significant investment from Microsoft.

Previously, when an X user, who is also a designer at Dogecoin DOGE/USD said, "It feels like OpenAI ChatGPT is somehow controlled by Microsoft."

Musk replied by saying, "They own the code, the weights, everything! And GPT runs in a Microsoft data center."

Later, Nadella refuted the allegations saying, "Look, while I have a lot of respect for Elon and all that he does, I'd just say that's factually not correct."

Moreover, last year in May, it was reported that Alex Spiro, attorney for Musk and a partner at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, sent a letter to Microsoft claiming that the company “may have been in violation of multiple provisions” in their data usage agreement with Twitter.

Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Pushes xAI’s Grok AI Chatbot After Google Gemini Comes Under Fire: ‘Truth… Never Been More Essential’