Disney's Latest Unionization Cast Vote Could Signal Shifts in Operational Costs and Investor Outlook

Walt Disney Co DIS Disneyland cast members, who portray characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse and perform in parades, voted to unionize with the Actors’ Equity Association, the union announced.

This vote, supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, achieved a 79% majority, with 953 out of 1,211 cast members voting in favor.

The union, representing over 51,000 professional actors and stage managers nationwide, sought to address issues such as safety, scheduling, fair wages, and other workplace benefits, as reported by the New York Times.

Kate Shindle, president of the union, referred to the successful vote as a dream come true for those who had worked to organize the union effort.

This unionization, involving 1,700 workers at the Anaheim location, echoes a broader trend of organizing within the entertainment industry and large companies across the U.S., including over 11,000 screenwriters represented by the Writers Guild of America.

The outcome of this vote, pending no challenges, will be certified by the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board within a week. The goal is to enhance the working conditions for employees and the experience for park visitors.

Earlier in May, reports indicated Apple Inc’s AAPL unionized retail store in Towson, Maryland, and another store in Short Hills, New Jersey, were considering a potential strike over pay, benefits, and scheduling.

Companies, including Starbucks Corp SBUX and Amazon.com Inc AMZN, have garnered attention for their unionization efforts to improve pay and compensation.

Amazon doled over $3 million in 2023 on consultants to deter unionization versus $14.2 million in 2022 and $4.3 million in 2021.

Walt Disney stock gained over 12% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via AdvisorShares Gerber Kawasaki ETF GK and Vanguard Communication Services ETF VOX.

Price Action: DIS shares traded higher by 0.15% at $103.40 premarket at the last check on Monday.

