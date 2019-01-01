QQQ
Vanguard Communication Services ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (ARCA: VOX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Communication Services ETF's (VOX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Communication Services ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (ARCA: VOX) is $118.9652 last updated Today at 3:45:20 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Communication Services ETF (ARCA:VOX) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Communication Services ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Communication Services ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX) operate in?

A

Vanguard Communication Services ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.