Apple's Unionized Maryland Store On Brink Of Strike Amid Union Talks: Report

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc.’s AAPL unionized retail store in Towson, Maryland, will reportedly vote Saturday on whether to approve a strike in the lead-up to a new round of negotiations with the iPhone maker.

Earlier this week, the local Machinists union representing the store workers distributed detailed plans. If the majority approves, a strike could happen at any time, though no dates are set, according to a report from Bloomberg.

International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers local plan May 21 negotiations. The report further noted that a strike at an Apple retail store would disrupt the company’s image and mark the first known walkout by unionized workers in the U.S., following one in France last year.

As per the report, the union told employees it would provide $200 per week to the strikers after a walkout has gone on for at least 14 days and that those who protest can’t be fired for picketing over labor practices.

Apple expressed value for retail team, promising fair engagement with Towson union.

Also Read: Apple’s New M4 iPads: ‘More Powerful Than Any AI PC’ Today, Set To Boost Sales

The ongoing negotiations include pay, overtime, unpaid leave, time-off benefits, and scheduling.

Current agreements with Apple mostly align with prior policies. Negotiations focus on pay, overtime, leave, benefits, and scheduling.

The union blamed Apple for bad faith bargaining and unfair labor practices, vowing to protect team interests.

The report also mentioned that Apple’s store in Short Hills, New Jersey, is voting this weekend on unionization. Recently, the U.S. National Labor Relations Board ruled against Apple for interrogating staff at its World Trade Center store in New York City.

Apple stock has gained more than 6% in the last 12 months. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Vanguard Information Technology ETF VGT and Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: Apple Reverses Sales Decline in China with Impressive March Shipment Growth

Price Action: AAPL shares closed higher by 0.19% at $182.74 on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock