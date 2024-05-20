Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Models To Ditch Blue For Rose Titanium — Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo Predicts New Color Options

Loading... Loading...

According to renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple Inc. AAPL could introduce a new color option for its upcoming smartphone lineup.

What Happened: Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities, on Sunday shared his latest prediction stating the color options for the upcoming iPhone 16 lineup, set to be launched in the fall of 2024.

According to Kuo, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will retain the same color options as the current iPhone 15 lineup, except the pale yellow color, which will be replaced with “white.”

For the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, Kuo expects the “Natural Titanium,” “Black Titanium,” and “White Titanium” options to remain, with the exclusion of the current “Blue Titanium” option. This will be replaced by a new “Rose Titanium” selection.

See Also: Tim Cook Touts ‘Powerful New Features’ As Apple Introduces Ways For Users To Control iPhones By Simply Moving Their Eyes

Kuo also said, “Apple may rename colors (e.g., previously called white as starlight). Also, even if the color name is the same as the existing model, it may look different.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Kuo’s prediction aligns with another rumor from March, which suggested that the iPhone 16 Pro lineup would feature new color variants, with the ‘Blue Titanium’ color being replaced with a new ‘rose’ shade. The ‘space black’ color, believed to be similar to the color of the iPhone 14 Pro, was also rumored to replace ‘Black Titanium.’

Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 series has been generating significant buzz ahead of its expected launch in September. It is anticipated to feature larger screens, a revamped design, and improved performance, among other upgrades.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are also rumored to feature a new polished titanium finish, with a different finish for each color variant, possibly more polished and scratch-resistant than the current brushed titanium look of the iPhone 15 Pro.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Google Seeks To Repeat Chromebook Success In Education By Rolling Out ‘Gemini’ AI For Schools, Promises Enhanced Data Privacy

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.