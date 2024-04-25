Jeff Bezos Reveals His Unconventional Approach To Productivity: 'I Believe In Wandering'

Loading... Loading...

Jeff Bezos shared his unconventional approach to productivity, which involves allowing his mind to wander during meetings. This strategy, he believes, fosters creativity and problem-solving.

What Happened: Bezos, the founder of Amazon AMZN and Blue Origin, revealed his unique approach to productivity in a recent episode of the “Lex Fridman Podcast.”

Bezos, who is currently the second-richest person globally, according to Forbes, does not adhere to a strict schedule or time blocks for meetings. Instead, he encourages creative thinking by allowing his mind to wander during meetings, which can often extend beyond their planned duration.

"I don't keep to a strict schedule," Bezos said, in an episode first released in December. "My meetings often go longer than I plan for them to, because I believe in [mind] wandering."

“A lot of people feel like wandering is inefficient," he added.

He advocates for “messy meetings” where ideas are freely exchanged, and there is no set end time. Bezos believes that this approach, which some may consider inefficient, can actually enhance productivity, creativity, and happiness.

"When I sit down a meeting, I don't know how long the meeting is going to take if we're trying to solve a problem," Bezos said. "The reality is we may have to wander for a long time … I think there's certainly nothing more fun than sitting at a whiteboard with a group of smart people and spit-balling and coming up with new ideas and objections to those ideas, and then solutions to the objections and going back and forth." He added that "a lot of people feel like wandering is inefficient."

Bezos’s approach is supported by a 2016 study that found allowing the mind to wander can significantly improve creativity. He suggests that taking breaks from a structured routine to let the mind wander can be an effective way to solve problems that seem unsolvable.

Why It Matters: Bezos’s approach to productivity is in line with his innovative thinking and risk-taking, as evidenced by his recent ventures.

In January, it was reported that Bezos’s net worth had increased by $70 billion in 2023, reaching $177 billion. This remarkable growth was attributed to his strategic investments and business decisions.

Bezos’s financial acumen was further demonstrated in March when he sold $8.5 billion worth of Amazon stock and saved $600 million in taxes by relocating to Florida. This move allowed him to redirect a portion of his wealth into Blue Origin, his space exploration venture, showcasing his commitment to innovation and exploration.

Bezos’ net worth has also been a topic of discussion. Despite a fierce competition with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Bezos reclaimed the title of the world’s wealthiest individual with a net worth of $200 billion.

