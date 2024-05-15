Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Slovak PM 'Great' And 'Courageous' Over COVID-19 Vaccine, WHO Stance: 'No Wonder They Shot Him'

Loading... Loading...

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) praised the courage of Slovakia’s Prime Minister, Robert Fico, following an assassination attempt, in relation to his stance on the World Health Organization and COVID-19 vaccinations.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Greene took to X, formerly Twitter, to express her admiration for Fico’s bold stance against the WHO and mass vaccinations. She tweeted, “This is great and courageous. No wonder they shot him. I pray he makes a full recovery.”

The tweet came in response to a video, shared by an X user and featuring Fico, where he declared that his party, the Slovakia Democratic Party, would not support strengthening the powers of the WHO. He also voiced his concerns about the consequences of mass vaccination with experimental, untested vaccines.

In response to Greene, some X users pointed out that she was pushing conspiracy theories, while others questioned with incredulity her “no wonder they shot him” statement.

See Also: Robert Kennedy Jr. A ‘MAGA Crazy Republican’ Who Could Draw Votes Away From GOP, Says Former Congressman:

Why It Matters: Greene’s tweet comes in the wake of an assassination attempt on Fico. The Slovak PM was hospitalized following a shooting incident in Handlova, a town approximately 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, Bratislava. A suspect has since been apprehended in relation to the shooting.

Greene, known for her controversial statements and support for conspiracy theories, has previously faced criticism from her Democratic colleagues for her comments on vaccine safety. During a hearing, she challenged experts from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on their policies.

Photo by lev radin on Shutterstock

Read Next: Michael Cohen’s Testimony Wins Over Political Experts: ‘This Is The Day That Donald Trump Looked Most Like A Criminal’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.