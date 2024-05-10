Apple Inches Closer To Choosing Sam Altman-Led OpenAI To Integrate ChatGPT On iPhones: Report

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL reportedly closed in on a deal with ChatGPT-parent OpenAI to incorporate the startup’s technology into iPhones, as part of a broader strategy to introduce artificial intelligence features to its devices.

What Happened: Apple is finalizing an agreement with Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI to use ChatGPT features in iOS 18, the upcoming iPhone operating system, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple is also engaged in discussions with Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Google to potentially license Gemini.

While no agreement has been reached yet, the negotiations are still ongoing.

See Also: Elon Musk Gets Community Noted On X After Claiming There Are ‘Known Vulnerabilities’ In Signal Messaging App That He Once Backed

The potential deal with Sam Altman-led company would allow Apple to offer a popular chatbot as part of a series of new AI features, which the company plans to unveil at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook admitted to personally using OpenAI’s ChatGPT. However, he also noted that there were “a number of issues that need to be sorted.”

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Cook has been vocal about the company’s AI efforts, expressing confidence in its AI prospects despite concerns from investors. He also revealed that Apple has invested $100 billion in research and development over the past five years, as part of its plan to unveil new AI features at WWDC next month.

Apple’s push into the AI space also includes the development of its own AI chips for data centers, a move that could potentially disrupt the market. The project, codenamed ACDC, is an extension of Apple’s existing in-house chip efforts for its devices.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Isn’t Sure If Apple Showed Its Entire $30B R&D Prowess With New iPads: ‘Maybe They Have Some Secret Products…’

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock