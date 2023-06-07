Tim Cook Admits ChatGPT Excites Him But Says AI Capable Of 'Worse' Things Than Bias, Misinformation

Apple Inc. AAPL CEO Tim Cook recently revealed that he uses OpenAI’s chatGPT, yet his perspective on advancements in artificial intelligence remains essentially unchanged.

What Happened: Last month, OpenAI announced the availability of its highly anticipated iOS application for chatGPT in the U.S. with promises to launch the Android version soon.

Recently, during an interview with Good Morning America, Apple CEO revealed that he also uses the much-talked-about AI-powered chatbot.

“Of course, I use it. I am excited about it.”

However, the tech stalwart didn’t hesitate to reiterate the point he made earlier during the forecast-beating results of the fiscal year’s second quarter.

“It’s so important to be very deliberate and very thoughtful in the development and deployment of these because they can be so powerful that you worry about things like bias and things like misinformation, maybe worse in some cases.”

Cook further stated that regulations are needed in space, but given that the technology is evolving rapidly, they might be unable to catch up. This is why he suggested that companies make their own ethical decisions.

In May also, Cook echoed the same sentiments by acknowledging that several issues need to be addressed and sorted in the AI field, but its potential is “certainly very interesting.”

Why It’s Important: It was previously reported that Apple has invested in generative AI, but there aren’t many details available regarding the developments. Although, the lack of updates regarding the same aligns with the tech giant’s tendency to maintain a certain level of secrecy around its research and product development.

It is pertinent to note that Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is one of the most vocal tech moguls who have spoken against the rapid developments in the field of AI.

In March, the Silicon Valley entrepreneur joined over a thousand individuals, including Elon Musk, to sign an “open letter” advocating for a six-month halt from developing AI systems “more powerful” than GPT-4.

